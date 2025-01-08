‘Bachelorette’ Alum Rachel Lindsay Settles Divorce From Ex Bryan Abasolo: Wedding Rings, Porsche & Condo

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Ex ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay won’t have to fork over monthly spousal support anymore to her ex, Bryan Abasolo — they’ve finally reached a settlement and split up their assets.

Rachel, 39, and Bryan, 44, agreed that “irreconcilable differences” were the reason for the split, which In Touch confirmed on Wednesday, January 8.

According to the deal, Bryan was awarded all of his personal property, which included his jewelry, watches, wedding band, clothing and books. Additionally, Bryan will also keep all rights to his social security benefits.

Bryan will also be able to keep a condo in Miami and all of the furniture in the home, as well as a 2021 Honda Accord that was purchased during their marriage. According to the deal, Bryan was “ordered to pay the insurance premium on said vehicle and is further ordered to take the vehicle subject to all existing leases, liens, storage fees and encumbrances that may affect said vehicle. [Bryan] shall indemnify, defend and hold [Rachel] harmless therefrom.”

The chiropractor will also keep several bank and retirement accounts, as well as rights to his businesses including Beverly Hills Disc and Laser Therapy Center. Additionally, he will keep the rights to Dr. Abs Fit LLC and a handful of his other companies.

As for Rachel, she will keep all of her clothing and jewelry – which includes her engagement ring and wedding bands.

Rachel was also awarded a Jad Najjar painting and Jad Najjar photos, as well as her home in North Hollywood, California and a Porsche Macan that she leased in 2023.

The Texas native is able to keep all interest in her various businesses, and she and Bryan will equally divide a bank account with $265,000. Additionally, Rachel was ordered to pay Bryan a one-time lump sum of $500,000 as a “Equalization Payment.”

The paperwork also revealed that Bryan and Rachel agreed to terminate spousal support for both parties.

The former couple met on season 13 of The Bachelorette. Following their engagement on the show in 2017, they eventually got married in 2019.

via: Life & Style

