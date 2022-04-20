  1. Home
  2. Exclusives
  3. News

B. Scott Guest Co-Hosts 'The Real' and Drops Exclusive #RHOA & #RHOP Tea -- Today 4/20

April 20, 2022 9:15 AM PST

‘The Real’ is getting a lot more fabulous today!

B. Scott joins Adrienne Bailon, Garcelle Beauvais, and Jennie Mai for for Girl Chat & much more!

Tune in to watch as B. Scott drops some exclusive tea about the upcoming seasons of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B. Scott (@bscott)

Click here to check you local listings!

Share This Post

Tags:B. ScottThe Real