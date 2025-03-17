BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

Actress Ayo Edebiri did not hold back after Elon Musk helped spread a false rumor that led to her receiving death threats.

The ordeal began in February 2024 when Musk shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, suggesting Disney was considering Edebiri to replace Johnny Depp in a “Pirates of the Caribbean” reboot. The rumor, which lacked credible sources, gained traction due to Musk’s massive online presence, leading to unwarranted harassment of The Bear star.

Here is a look at what happened between the actress and the mogul and how Edebiri fired back.

Elon Musk shared a completely false rumor.

Advertisement

Musk once again fell victim to misinformation, causing a wave of harassment targeted at Edebiri. The Tesla CEO shared a post on X that falsely claimed the actress was replacing Depp in an upcoming “Pirates of the Caribbean” film. Musk retweeted the fake news, writing, “Disney sucks.” The tweet fueled backlash from online critics, many of whom directed threats and racial slurs at Edebiri.

“Let them keep on playing “go woke, go broke.” They’ll either learn or go broke. Win-win,” one X user wrote. While another tweeted, “They’re gonna call you a racist for not wanting to see Johnny Depp replaced by an actress no one’s ever heard of.”

Ayo Edibiri called Elon Musk an “idiot” for spreading rumors.

Edebiri later took to Instagram to call out the X owner for his role in spreading misinformation. She shared Musk’s original post, adding, “Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life… for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man,” (per Entertainment Weekly). She didn’t mince words, labeling Musk a “double sg hl-ing fascist” and an “idiot.”

Advertisement

Despite the controversy, Edebiri took the rumors in stride. The “Barney” screenwriter later shared a lighthearted exchange with writer Camilla Blackett, who joked about the casting speculation. “OK, but what if I said you’d eat this up a little bit?” Blackett quipped. Edebiri playfully responded, “@waltdisneyfrozenhead, wait, no DEI, but I’ve changed my mind. Maybe we could make some money, I don’t know, let me know.”

While Edebiri has not been officially named as the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, she is set to write and potentially star in a live-action Barney movie. The film — co-produced by A24, Mattel Films, and Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% Productions — is still in the early stages of development. Sources told Variety that Edebiri could join the cast, though Kaluuya will only serve as the lead producer. Edebiri’s involvement adds to her growing portfolio, which includes roles in “Bottoms,” “Big Mouth,” and “Inside Out 2.” She is also set to appear in director Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt,” which hits theatres on October 10.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” reboot also remains in development, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer has yet to confirm any casting rumors. What’s clear, however, is that Edebiri won’t hesitate to call out internet bullies.

Do you think Disney should cast Ayo Edebiri in Johnny Depp’s role in “Pirates of the Caribbean?” Comment below!

Advertisement