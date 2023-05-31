Ayesha Curry Regrets Exposing Her Daughter to Social Media

Back in 2015, Ayesha and Steph Curry’s then-two-year-old daughter, Riley Curry, went viral after stealing the spotlight at one of her dad’s press conferences.

via: BET

In an interview with Insider, the mother of three said she will be limiting the exposure her children have on platforms.

“When the social media thing started, nobody knew what that was going to become,” Curry said. “If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don’t think we would’ve done it. But we were just genuinely living our lives back then. And we thought, ‘This is our kid. We’re bringing our kid along.’”

Curry shares three children with her husband, NBA All-Star Stephen Curry: Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4. Things have changed for the Curry family since Riley was two and attending her father’s post-game press conferences: The media spotlight on them is bigger than ever, but the family is doing things on their own terms.

Curry, 34, says she’s more mindful about her children’s online experience. None of them have social media accounts or cell phones, which she said is to prevent them from seeing information about the family online.

Curry also admitted that the rise in mass school shootings has added an extra layer of parenting anxiety.

“I’m trying to be as normal as possible, but every day we wake up and there’s a new school shooting, a new attack,” she said. “Every time I pull up to their school for drop-off, I’m looking at the entrance, I’m looking at the exit, I’m looking around.”

Curry admitted she has to “just kind of learn as you go.” There’s a “middle ground” she wants to create, where rules exist but “we’re also allowing our kids to experience life.”