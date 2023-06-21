Ava Max Attacked on Stage During L.A. Show: ‘He Slapped Me So Hard’ [Video]

Singer Ava Max is the second pop artist to be attacked by a fan while performing this week.

via Billboard:

Less than 24 hours after Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a fan’s tossed cell phone during a show, fellow pop star Ava Max was slapped by a man attending her show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (June 20). In a fan video of the incident an unnamed man is seen appearing to swipe at Max’s face during her show at the Fonda Theater.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again,” the singer tweeted early Wednesday morning (June 21) along with two angry face emoji. “Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

Fan video of the incident shows a man dressed in black storming the stage and reaching out in what looks like an attempt to touch Max, before getting wrapped up by security and hauled away after brushing her face with his hand.

A fan at the show described the wild scene during the final song of Max’s set, writing, “The guy rushed on stage at the end right when the last song ended. The security guard tackled him and literally THREW him down the stairs. Wild!!! It happened so fast. You can see here she couldn’t even open her eyes but she STILL did M&G.” At press time a spokesperson for Max had not returned a request for additional information on the incident.

The stage rush took place less than 48 hours after Rexha was taken a New York hospital after 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna chucked his cellphone at her during a show at The Rooftop at Pier 17; the New Jersey resident was arrested and charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, as well as one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and a count of attempted assault in the third degree. Rexha had to get stitches above her eye as a result of the phone strike.

What is wrong with people? See footage of the incident below.

He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again ??thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!?? — AVA MAX (@AvaMax) June 21, 2023

Someone jumped on stage at the end of tonight’s show in Los Angeles. This is a reminder that this behavior is unacceptable. Sending all our love to Ava and her crew. pic.twitter.com/Rs0IFSn2Xp — Ava Max Source (@SourceAvaMax) June 21, 2023