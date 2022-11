August Alsina came out to the world in a big way.

On the season finale of VH1’s ‘The Surreal Life,’ August Alsina introduced the world to a man he says is the person ‘teaching him love’ in an unexpected way.

Check out the clip below:

AUGUST ALSINA HAS A MAN OMG??? pic.twitter.com/XV4kgjfZsC — ??? (@KingSeanSwae) November 22, 2022

We’re happy to see August living openly in his truth — whatever that may be. For all we know this could be one big stunt. We’ll see…