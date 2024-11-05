Rihanna Jokes She’s Going to ‘Sneak into the Polls’ and Vote with Son’s Passport in Plea to Voters [Video]

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Rihanna is letting her inner political bad gyal show. Ri Ri’s billionaire status and wide-spanning business empire afford her endless luxuries. Still, some things are out of Rihanna’s reach, such as voting in US elections due to her non-resident status.

The Fenty Beauty founder turned to Instagram on Monday, November 4 to joke about how she would vote in the election using her son’s passport. The “Diamonds” singer was born in Barbados and is not currently a US citizen, meaning she is not eligible to vote.

“POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport #votecauseicant,” the mom of two wrote on top of a video of her looking out of a car window. “When protecting p***ies and firing p***ies can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason,” she captioned her post, seemingly showing that she endorsed presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency.

Many people commented on the post, praising the “Umbrella” singer for still encouraging people to vote.

“You’re so real for this,” one commenter wrote, while another read, “Yessss! vote for those who can’t!!”

Other commenters were shocked about the singer’s citizenship status and encouraged her to apply for dual citizenship.

“You can apply for dual citizenship Rhirhi,” one comment read.

“I was today years old when I learned that she’s not a US Citizen,” another comment read.

This isn’t the first time that the “We Found Love” singer has used her platform to speak out about politics. Back in 2020, she also made a post encouraging her followers to check their voter registration status two months prior to the 2020 election.

“Check your voter registration status, register, and VOTE!!! Go to VOTE.ORG right now and get it done. If you can, work those polls too…let’s go! Follow @claralionelfdn for updates and info on the easiest steps to vote! #NationalVoterRegistrationDay” she captioned her post at the time.

Rihanna also made sure to tell her followers to vote in 2018 for the midterm elections. This post featured a list of every state that allowed for same-day voter registration.

“It’s ELECTION DAY America!!! The most important day for the rest of your lives…all you have is right now! TODAY!!” she captioned her post at the time. “If you’re tired of complaining about the state of the country and government, get up and do something about it!!! #VOTE … simple!!! You have no excuse, and If you live in any of these states it’s not too late to register today!! C’mon man, LETS GO!!!!!”

via: The Independent