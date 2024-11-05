Home > NEWS

Grammy Nominees Have To Pay To Get Into The Official Afterparty Now, The Recording Academy Says

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

The Grammy Awards ceremony itself is just part of the Grammy story, as there are usually a handful of events surrounding the big day. One such event just got a noteworthy change, one that’ll cost nominees a few extra bucks: The Recording Academy is no longer providing nominees with free tickets to the officially Grammy afterparty.

This year’s Grammy Celebration, the afterparty’s official name, will be hosted by the Grammy Museum at L.A. Live in downtown L.A. and will be held at the museum and the nearby Novo Theater. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to fund the museum’s music education initiatives.

“With the evolution of the event, we unfortunately will no longer be able to provide complimentary tickets for nominees to the afterparty, nor will we be able to accommodate as many guests as we have in the past,” the academy said in the email. “However, we will still have a limited number of tickets available for purchase, while supplies last. Be on the lookout for more information on ticket sales in November. Rest assured that, while the event itself will be smaller, the experience promises not to be, and impact on the next generation of music people will be greater.”

The academy also announced that Grammy House will take place at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles again in 2025. It describes Grammy House as “an immersive, accessible and inclusive space for music makers, culture creators, and industry leaders on the rise.”

“Designed to celebrate diverse voices and bring our community together, Grammy House is curated to honor and inspire over the four-day period and will offer an opportunity for members and others in our industry to meet, mingle, and celebrate during Grammy Week,” the academy added.

via: Billboard

