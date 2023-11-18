Aubrey O'Day Blasts Justice System After Diddy Settles Suit With Cassie

Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day reacted to Cassie’s lawsuit accusing Diddy of rape and years of abuse, which he has denied. “I stay trying to tell y’all,” O’Day wrote in a Thursday post on X. On her Instagram Story, she shared screenshots of reports about the lawsuit, noting that she has been attempting to tell us about Diddy “for years.”

Diddy and Cassie reached a settlement, one day after the singer accused the music mogul of rape, sex trafficking and physical abuse in a lawsuit.

As TMZ reports, Aubrey isn’t down with the way the justice system worked in the Diddy-Cassie lawsuit settlement — and AOD’s letting everybody know it!!!

The singer — who was signed to Diddy’s label “Bad Boy” in the 2000s — weighed in on Instagram about Friday’s stunning settlement after Cassie sued Diddy in federal court one day earlier, claiming he had raped her and engaged in human trafficking over the years.

O’Day wrote, “Money > accountability. Every time. Welcome to another chapter of the system is well in place.”

In other words, O’Day is saying that the system didn’t work because Diddy likely shelled out big bucks to put the suit to bed. Details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Diddy has not addressed O’Day’s claims, but he released a statement after the settlement with Cassie became official, saying, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Cassie commented as well, stating, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”