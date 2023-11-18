Tommie Spotted at Basketball Game with Tamar Braxton's Ex, Jeremy 'JR' Robinson [Video]

The online feud between Tommie Lee and Tamar Braxton is escalating and it looks like Tommie may have just upped the ante.

In a series of videos shared via her Instagram story, Tommie was spotted out at the Atlanta Hawks game on Friday night sitting next to Tamar’s ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Robinson.

Oop! Looks like Tommie was at the game with Tamar’s ex Jeremy Robinson.? pic.twitter.com/tFhu435yvh — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 18, 2023

If you recall, Tamar and Jeremy ended their relationship just a few weeks ago.

This new layer of IRL shade comes after Tommie and Tamar traded shots at each other online in the aftermath of Chrisean Rock assaulting James Wright Chanel.

Tommie questioned whether or not Tamar’s performance would’ve gotten headlines without Chrisean’s presence on stage prior to the assault.

Tamar responded, accusing Tommie of being on drugs. She wrote:

“And before someone takes my phone…if you on cocaine and your name starts with a T and [you] never even sold out a bag of blow pops…stay silent. God bless y’all. Let me and my team heal from this trauma in peace.”

Tommie responded in turn, saying:

“Gotta address me for it to hit, muppet baby.”

Then Tamar clapped back:

“So, now y’all want me to address out-of-work reality stars??!! Never. Me and my ‘muppet’ employed ass will keep you on the list if I need a non-fighting cokehead for $2,500 an episode for one of these shows of mine I’m casting for. We not the same. Go sell some ass for your next hit. I’m finna come with my next HIT.”

Tommie then responded:

“I can’t even ask a question [without] hoes getting in a frenzy. Don’t flatter [yourself], mama. Be glad I noticed.”

And now Tommie’s out with Tamar’s boyfriend. Cold world.