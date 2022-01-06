Atlanta Home Where Bobbi Kristina Brown OD’d Sells for $715K [Photo]

The Atlanta townhome previously owned by Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown has reportedly sold.

via: New York Post

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom Atlanta townhouse was last owned by Brown’s mother, the late Whitney Houston. It was first listed for $599,000 before being taken off the market in 2020, then re-listed in November for $715,000, the price it has now sold for, TMZ reported Thursday.

The home’s dark history kept many potential buyers from purchasing it, Keller Williams Realty agent Jill Rice told the publication.

In 2015, Brown was found by her then-boyfriend Nick Gordon unconscious and face-down in one of the bathtubs in the home. Brown was then put into a medically induced coma for close to seven months before dying in what was formally listed as “immersion associated with drug intoxication.” Gordon was determined to be civilly liable but was not charged before he died of a heroin overdose in 2020.

Located in a gated community, the home boasts 2,600 square feet of living space, a gas fireplace in the master bedroom and two guest suites, both with private baths. There’s an elevator, covered patio, well-equipped kitchen, two-car garage, and the community offers residents access to private basketball courts, a pool, walking trails, an exercise facility and green space along the city’s Chattahoochee River.

Houston also died after being discovered in a bathtub. She passed away three years prior to her daughter, in 2012, after being found unresponsive in a tub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Despite its disturbing past, the home is in a desirable neighborhood and offers a number of luxury features which Rice says led to the new buyers deciding to look past its tragic record. In fact, the downsizing older couple who ultimately bought the address first had to win a bidding war with another potential buyer, according to TMZ.

It’s all still very tragic.