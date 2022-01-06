SNL Sets First 2022 Show with Ariana DeBose as Host, Roddy Ricch as Musical Guest [Photo]

Roddy Ricch is fresh off the release of his second album, Live Life Fast, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. So, it’s only right that he is also Saturday Night Live‘s first musical guest of 2022.

via: People

On Thursday, the NBC sketch comedy show announced that the second half of season 47 would premiere on Jan. 15.

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose is set to host the episode while rapper Roddy Ricch will serve as musical guest.

“First show of 2022!!!” SNL captioned the announcement post.

Following the news, DeBose, 30, expressed her excitement by posting the same announcement on her Instagram page.

“I’m hosting @nbcsnl ?” she captioned the post. “Hold please while I go collect my extremities, as I have exploded from excitement and sensible fear ??”

DeBose’s hosting gig comes after the 30-year-old starred in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake as Anita.

The actress is also known for her roles in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom, the Apple TV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, and several Broadway shows, including Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

As for Rich, 23, he recently released his new album Live Life Fast in December. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart, according to Billboard.

Season 47 of SNL first premiered on Oct. 2, with Owen Wilson as host and Kacey Musgraves as musical guest.

The premiere episode was followed by eight others, which featured Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu, Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd as hosts.

Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Saweetie and Eilish also appeared on the first set of episodes as musical guests.

During Rudd’s hosting gig on Dec. 18 — his fifth time hosting the hit NBC sketch comedy show — the Omicron COVID-19 variant prevented much of the live aspect of the broadcast from taking place.

Just hours before Rudd, 52, was set to take the stage, NBC announced the episode would be scaled back with a limited number of cast and crew, and no audience. SNL also canceled musical guest Charli XCX’s planned performances, including “New Shapes” with Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek.

In place of a regular episode with live sketches, the Dec. 18 installment featured holiday highlights from seasons past, as well as a few pre-recorded digital shorts with Rudd and the cast.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.

While Roddy is only weeks removed from the release of his latest album, it doesn’t look like he wants to rest on his laurels at all. He’s already begun promising that a new mixtape, Feed The Streets 3, will be released sometime this year as well.