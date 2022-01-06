Young Thug Says Nicki Minaj is One of The "Top 5 Female Artists of All Time" [Video]

Young Thug is giving Nicki Minaj her flowers.

via: Revolt

On Thursday (Jan. 6), the “Best Friend” emcee took to his Instagram Stories to give the Beam Me Up Scotty rapper her flowers. “Nicki Minaj definitely top five female artists of all time,” Thugger said. “She definitely in the top five. For me, though. Just for me. I think for the majority of people in the world — she definitely in the top five [too].”

Minaj has definitely left her imprint on the hip hop industry. She has long argued that she is not only one of the best female MCs, but one of the greatest rappers ever. During a 2019 episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast,” the “Itty Bitty Piggy” spitter said she was top 10 on her own list. “I definitely rate myself top 10,” she said at the time. “Dead or alive, men and women.”

Not only is her pen lethal, but Minaj also has the numbers to back it up. During the 2010s, she released several hit albums including Pink Friday, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, The Pinkprint and Queen — which have all been certified platinum at least once. Her first two LPs peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She also had multiple top 10 singles, including “Super Bass,” “Starships” and “Anaconda.”

Last year, Minaj saw success with her 12-year-old re-released mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty. The EP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling over 80,000 copies in its first week following the reissue. It also garnered one of 2021’s biggest first-week sales among hip hop projects. Additionally, Beam Me Up Scotty made history as the highest-charting re-released mixtape from a rapper and the highest-debuting female rap mixtape in Billboard 200 history.

Is Nicki Minaj in your top five? Check out Thugger’s video below.