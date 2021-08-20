Atari Shuts Down Claims That Soulja Boy Owns the Gaming Company [Photo]

Soujla Boy told ’em, but it wasn’t the truth. Atari has set the record straight that rapper and cheap electronics reseller Soulja Boy is not actually the new owner of Atari, despite the claims he has made over the last few days.

On Wednesday (Aug. 18), the “She Make It Clap” emcee took to Instagram to let his fans know that was now the owner of Atari. “They signed me to a deal to Atari,” he said. “Big shoutout to Atari, the whole staff. I’m about to revamp the company, we’re gonna take Atari to the next level. Everybody go follow @Atari. I am now the owner of Atari. I own the video game company Atari. HA HA.”

He added, “They was real proud of me and what I did with the Soulja Boy game console. I blew the Soulja Boy game up. We bout to sell the company for like — I think Imma get $140 million.”

However, Atari refuted Big Draco’s claims. On Thursday (Aug. 19), the company tweeted, “We know that CEO of Atari is a dream job, but that honor belongs to Wade Rosen.”

Although Soulja doesn’t own Atari, he is making money moves in other endeavors. As REVOLT previously reported, the “Crank That” emcee just launched his own cannabis brand called Soulja Exotics, which will sell 3.5 grams of medicinal-quality weed. Their first indica strain will be named “Grease Runtz.”

“For years, I’ve been looking for a premium cannabis company to bring my product to market. Grizzly Peak grows their medicinal quality cannabis indoors in coco fiber giving it a smooth inhale and exhale. I have so much going on in my head, I use weed to help me relax better so I can focus on my music, videos and other entertainment businesses,” Soulja said in a statement.

“After trying many of their products, I was convinced that these guys are top growers who can consistently deliver the type of high I have been looking for,” he added. “It was easy for me to decide to launch my exclusive, limited quantities of my weed products in collab with Grizzly Peak.”

We know that CEO of Atari is a dream job, but that honor belongs to Wade Rosen — Atari (@atari) August 20, 2021

