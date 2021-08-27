Ashlee Simpson Shares Nude Pic of Husband Evan Ross in Honor of His Birthday: 'I'm So Lucky' [Photo]

Ashlee Simpson is showing off her man — almost all of him!

Ashlee Simpson Ross marked her husband’s 33rd birthday on Thursday by sharing a picture of Evan in his birthday suit, calling him the “love of my life” in a romantic tribute.

The image, which was shared to Ashlee’s Instagram, showed the actor-musician standing naked in a walk-in shower. A white towel hanging on a door handle conveniently covered his groin.

Ashlee, 36, also posted a black-and-white photo of the couple holding hands while walking in a garden.

“Your spirit is truly infectious, and I’m so lucky to spend everyday with you,” the songstress wrote in a note to Ross. “33 baby ?.”

The comments section was quickly flooded with well wishes for the birthday boy, as well as cheeky comments about the solo shot of Evan.

“?? the shower photo,” his older sister Tracee Ellis Ross wrote, while Larsa Pippen told Ashlee in a comment, “You’re a legend for this ? Hbd Evan.”

Evan also reacted to his wife’s post, sharing the naked photo on his Instagram Stories alongside the caption: “?.”

“Love you,” he wrote in another post.

Ashlee and Evan tied the knot at the Connecticut home of the groom’s mother, Diana Ross, on Aug. 30, 2014.

The couple share son Ziggy Blu, 9 months, and daughter Jagger Snow, 6, while Ashlee is also mom to son Bronx Mowgli, 12, from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz.

Evan opened up about spending quality time with this wife and family during an appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast this March, sharing that he’s thankful for the moments they’ve had together amid the pandemic.

“You take it [one] day at a time,” he told host Janine Rubenstein. “All in all, you’ve got to remind yourself of how lucky we are in the sense that we get to have these moments that we may have not had the same way, if we [would have had] to work.”

If you’d like to see the full shot of Evan in all his nude glory, check below.

