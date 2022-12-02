Arrests Made in Fatal Shooting of Migos Rapper Takeoff [Photo]

Houston police say they have made an arrest in the case of the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff.

via: NBC News

Police arrested two people in connection with the slaying of renowned Migos rapper Takeoff, Houston authorities said Friday.

Patrick Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a news conference. Cameron Joshua was arrested on Nov. 22 on a charge of felony possession of weapon, the chief said.

Kirshnik Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, was killed on Nov. 1 outside a downtown Houston bowling alley. He was 28.

Officials said Takeoff and Quavo, 31, another member of Migos, were at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling. Gunfire erupted near the entrance after the private party ended, police said.

Takeoff died due to penetrating “gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,” according to a Harris County Medical Examiner report.

Finner previously called Takeoff “well-respected and non-violent” and said there was no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal when he was shot.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, and a cousin, Offset, or Kiari Kendrell Cephus, 30. Migos emerged as a group in 2008 but didn’t make it big until 2013, when it released its massive hit “Versace,” which became even more popular when Drake appeared on the remix.

@houstonpolice have announced an arrest in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff who was shot and killed Nov. 1st. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/DZ3hBs5wAD — Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) December 2, 2022