Armie Hammer Has Checked into Treatment for Drug, Sex Issues

Armie Hammer has reportedly entered an in-patient treatment program.

via: Page Six

The embattled “Call Me by Your Name” star is seeking help for drug, alcohol and sex issues, Page Six can confirm.

Hammer, 34, was first spotted at the Grand Cayman airport nearly two weeks ago by an eagle-eyed fan, who saw him saying goodbye to estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children.

“Elizabeth and kids dropp[ed] him off and walk[ed] in as far as allowed,” wrote the person. “A lot of hugs and seemed emotional.”

Hammer ended up flying to a treatment center outside of Orlando, Fla., and checked in on May 31.

Reps for Hammer and Chambers didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Hammer’s attorney also didn’t return a request for comment.

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life — and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen,” a source close to the actor told Vanity Fair this week.

“But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

A Hammer family friend confirmed that the actor “is committed to getting healthy and having custody of his kids.” The close friend of Hammer’s added, “This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being.”

Chambers filed for divorce from the “Rebecca” actor in July 2020, months before his “cannibalism” scandal broke. Hammer requested joint custody of their children, Harper and Ford, that October.

“The Social Network” star has been embroiled in a sexual assault scandal since January, when various women, including exes Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, came forward with claims of emotional and sexual abuse.

In March, a woman named Effie came forward and accused Hammer of “violently” raping her. Following her press conference, the LAPD confirmed to Page Six it had launched an investigation into Hammer.

Hammer has vehemently denied any wrongdoing against the women via his attorney.

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” Hammer’s attorney told Page Six at the time.

“[Effie’s] attention-seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

The fallout in Hammer’s career was swift, with the actor being dropped from various projects, including Jennifer Lopez’s “Shotgun Wedding,” and ultimately his agency, WME.

