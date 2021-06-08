Simon Guobadia's Alleged Ex Taunts Him And Fiancee Porsha Williams In Shady IG Post [Photos]

Jessica Harris who claimed to have had a relationship with Simon Guobadia, is feeling some kind of way after Simon chose Porsha over her.

via: AceShowbiz

Dissing Simon’s decision for choosing “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star over her, Jessica Harris, who goes by @jessicakes_xoxo on the photo-sharing site, wrote on her account, “Why settle for a porshan you can have a whole Queen. #jessicaharris #makeupcomingsoon #wheremypeach.” Seemingly to tell Simon what he’s missed, Jessica attached a picture of her posing seductively in a pink chair while donning nothing but a fishnet.

Jessica also took to Instagram Story to show off the money that Simon allegedly gave her during their relationship. In a picture that she posted, it could be seen she received $1K on April 7 from Simon and another $2K back on March 31. “The cash app of a tricking husband,” she wrote over the snap.

While neither Simon nor Porsha has reacted to the diss, the Internet users attacked Jessica fiercely in the comment section. “shod the money that man got she should be ashamed to post these amounts,” one person wrote. “3k? Nah sis I would have just kept that to yourself..,” another person trolled her.

“I’ve never heard a woman calling herself a queen while showing her prostitution money….that’s different,” one user added. “He worth 40 mill and you got 3k and he was married. just don’t tell no one else that,” someone advised Jessica.

Jessica claimed that the ex-husband of Falynn Guobadia saw her when he’s with Porsha in a May Instagram post. She shared a picture of her in the film producer’s fancy car while holding a jacket which was assumed to be Simon’s. Seemingly throwing subtle shade at Simon in the caption, she wrote, “He moving faster than his car!”

We are tired.