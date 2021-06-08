DaBaby Says Rappers Are ‘Scared’ to Work with Him Because He’s the Best [Photos]

DaBaby believes other rappers are scared to work with him because he’s the best emcee out right now.

“Best mf rapper & I’m on ALLLAT shit these n***as LIE about,” DaBaby declared in an Instagram Stories post on Monday. “I’m him frfr. If a n***a ain’t tryna work with the real thang he SCARED. The best supposed to compete w/ the best These n***as just TALK like they like dat SHUUUUT UP.”

It doesn’t seem like DaBaby is taking direct jabs at anyone, but his comments about being what rappers “lie about” comes after DaBaby was reportedly connected to a shooting in Miami. A member of his entourage, 21-year-old Wisdom Awute, was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm for the shooting earlier this month. Wisdom reportedly shot a man in the calf following a verbal interaction.

JUST IN: Member of DaBaby’s entourage charged with attempted murder after shooting in Miami Beach. Wisdom Awute of Charlotte, better known as the rapper Wisdom, is accused of shooting a man in the calf after getting into a verbal altercation in front of Prime 112. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/z5HubVjYFg — Richard Washington III (@RW3TV) June 2, 2021

