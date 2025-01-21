Ariana Liked A Shady Post About Carrie Underwood’s Vocal Performance During Trump’s Inauguration

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Carrie Underwood’s performance of “America The Beautiful” was blighted with technical issues during last night’s ceremony.

Ariana Grande said “Thank U, Next” to Underwood’s performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Carrie Underwood had to perform a capella due to technical difficulties at Trump’s inauguration. pic.twitter.com/eOPFbUdAHk — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 20, 2025

The pop star “liked” an Instagram post on Monday shading the “American Idol” alum’s a capella rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

The social media upload showed Kamala Harris’ expression behind Underwood, 41, as the country singer performed.

“Kamala Harris evoking Coco Montrese (“Girl, find the note”) watching Carrie Underwood at today’s chilling Inauguration,” read the caption, referencing the “Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 2 star.

In 2016, Montrese went viral for a confessional telling a fellow contestant to “find the note.”

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed Grande, 31, “liking” the image — and sounded off in the comments.

“Ariana liked this lmfao [crying emoji],” one fan wrote, with another adding, “ARIANA HAHAH.”

A third joked, “Her cassette tape breaking so she had to sing acapella? The gays did that!!!”

Others, however, came to Underwood’s defense, praising the Grammy winner for being a “class act … especially with the glitches.”

Reps for Grande and Underwood have yet to respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Underwood, notably, chose to sing a capella after an awkward silence due to an audio malfunction.

“I can just sing it,” she mouthed before bringing the microphone to her lips.

The “Before He Cheats” singer confirmed earlier this month that she would perform at Trump’s ceremony.

