Apryl Jones And Taye Diggs Sparks Dating Rumors After Romantic Night Out [Photo]

The internet has been on fire over the latest gossip about a potential Hollywood couple.

via: Hot97

We previously reported that Dr. Dre and the former Love and Hip Hop star was rumored to be dating as the two were seen having dinner together. They spotted boo’d up together at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles.

Those rumors were short lived as Dr. Dre was then seen with another woman. It looks like Jones may have moved on too. She and actor Taye Diggs enjoyed a night out on the town. According to Just Jared, Diggs and Jones attended Jennifer Klein’s Holiday Party at a private residence in California. Witnesses claimed the pair “danced the night away on the outdoor dance floor.”

Other famous faces at the bash included celebrity couples Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry as well as Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade.

Neither has answered the rumors and we don’t suspect they will anytime soon.