Dave Chappelle to Open Netflix Comedy Festival Next Year

Netflix has announced that Dave Chappelle will be headlining a show at the Hollywood Bowl next year as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, an 11-day comedy fest with over 130 artists performing at 25 venues across Los Angeles from April 28 through May 8.

via: The Hill

Robbie Paw, the director of standup and comedy specials at Netflix, said the festival is “going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world,” in a press release.

Chapelle, who has long been at odds with the LGBTQ and transgender community for his crude jokes, faced particular backlash for his sixth comedy special “The Closer,” which was released in October as his last film for Netflix. Chapelle spent more than half of the special making jokes and telling stories about the transgender community, which some called transphobic, mocking and disparaging.

The comedian has not walked back his remarks even as the special has divided Netflix — employees staged a walkout in late October while the CEO of the streaming giant, Ted Sarandos, publicly defended Chapelle.

Chapelle’s selection to open Netlfix’s first comedy festival could meet additional criticism and protest from Chapelle’s critics.

During “The Closer,” Chapelle called himself a TERF, or a trans-exclusionary radical feminist, and proclaimed that “gender is a fact,” while defending other homophobic or transphobic comments made by J.K. Rowling and rapper DaBaby.

Those defending Chapelle point out that during the special, the comedian said he would stop making jokes about the transgender community until “we are all laughing together” and that he “never had a problem with transgender people.”

In a video posted to social media on Oct. 25, Chapelle said he would not “bend to anybody’s demands.”

“For the record, and I need you to know this, everyone I know from that community has been nothing but loving and supportive,” he said. “So I don’t know what this nonsense is about.”

Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival will take place across 25 venues, including iconic locations such as The Greek Theater and The Hollywood Bowl.

Some of the confirmed talent for the festival: Ali Wong, Aziz Ansari, Bob the Drag Queen, Brian Simpson, Chris Rock, Craig Robinson, Damon Wayans, Deon Cole, Donnell Rawlings, Ellen DeGeneres, Gina Yashere, Hasan Minhaj, Janelle James, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Jerry Seinfeld, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Jeong, Kevin Hart, London Hughes, Luenell, Marlan Wayans, Marsha Warfield, Maya Rudolph, Ms. Pat, Nicole Byer, Pete Davidson, Plastic Cup Boyz, Sam Jay, Trixie Mattel, Tig Notaro, and Wanda Sykes.

The festival will run April 28 to May 8. Presales will be available Dec. 7 and tickets for all events will go on sale Dec. 10 at www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.