Wendy Williams’ Niece Accused of ‘Kidnapping’ Her from $18,000-Per-Month Assisted Living Facility

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

So much for Wendy Williams being able to come and go as she pleases and spend time with her family.

The Manhattan assisted living facility Wendy Williams had been holed up in has accused the TV star’s niece of “kidnapping” her.

In a police report filed this week, Coterie — the Lenox Hill facility where Williams has been staying — has accused her niece, Alex Finnie, of breaching the law by taking her out to dinner Wednesday night, TMZ reports.

Finnie, who visited her aunt at the $18,000-per-month facility this week, whisked her away to an Italian restaurant in NoHo.

But moments later, the facility contacted the NYPD to file a police report in which they claimed Finnie “evaded staff by taking Wendy out of the building,” the outlet reports.

However, Williams — who had been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at the facility — was not allowed to leave the memory unit without elevator access from the fifth floor, the outlet adds.

Staffers at the facility also claimed that Williams and her family member were escorted to the lobby by a worker, who even “opened the door” of the Uber for them.

However, the information in the police report contradicts a claim previously made by the attorney of Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrisey, who told TMZ that the former talk show host has no restrictions at the facility.

Following her dinner with Williams, Finnie — who is the daughter of Williams’ sister, Wanda — said the pair “came back from dinner and apparently police were called.”

“I was told that, at some point, the police were called because the Coterie here was saying allegedly that I took my aunt from this facility and whisked her away without any sort of confirmation or approval,” she added.

Williams, for her part, described the ordeal as “unbelievable.”

“Clearly they are lying to me saying I can go out and do what I want to do. This is my niece Alex. She just flew in from Miami, ok? I just came from the hospital, so we are going out to celebrate,” she said, fighting back tears.

Finnie added that she and her famous aunt are “good,” and are now “back in one piece.”

“These people are going to plead their case [regarding what happened]. I don’t hear,” Williams said, slamming the facility.

The Post has reached out to Williams’ reps for comment.

On Wednesday night, the duo dined at Max Tucci’s Tucci restaurant. An insider told Page Six that Williams “looked great” in a Gucci bomber jacket.

“She had a super time, she kept writing in her journal, she looked great,” the source said.

“Tomorrow she is going on ‘The View.’ Guests inside the restaurant respected her. She was with her niece and a young man.”

Her brother, Tommy Williams, has since told Us Weekly that his sister is “in great shape mentally and physically.”

Williams, 60, was assigned a court-ordered guardian after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia — a degenerative disease that causes memory loss — and has been living on the fifth floor of the Manhattan facility.

This week she was taken to a hospital by ambulance after dropping a note saying, “Help! Wendy!” and waving desperately from her window.

In a surprise live call to “Good Day New York” Tuesday, Williams told host Rosanna Scotto that she passed a mental acuity evaluation “with flying colors.”

via: NY Post

