Despite her apology, controversial actor Karla Sofía Gascón cannot seem to escape the fallout from resurfaced tweets. In January, tweets she shared as far back as 2019 resurfaced. These posts contained offensive remarks about Muslims, Black people, and Asians. One tweet referred to Islam as a “hotbed of infection for humanity,” while another questioned whether the Oscars had become an “Afro-Korean festival” or a “Black Lives Matter demonstration,” according to The Guardian.

Gascón was ultimately removed from Netflix’s promotional material for “Emilia Pérez,” according to Deadline. Her co-stars and others associated with the film have also distanced themselves from the Mexican star. Jacques Audiard, the director of “Emilia Pérez,” expressed his disappointment regarding Gascón’s actions. In an interview with Deadline, Audiard stated, “I haven’t spoken to her, and I don’t want to.”

Amid the controversy, Gascón issued a public apology “to everyone who has been hurt along the way” in a now-deleted Instagram post that might have exacerbated the drama. Here is a breakdown of the actor’s mea culpa, which seemed to fall on deaf ears.

Karla Sofía Gascón’s apology was met with criticism.

Amid the backlash, Gascón addressed the situation in an emotional interview with CNN en Español. “I believe I have been judged; I have been convicted and sacrificed and crucified and stoned without a trial and without the option to defend myself,” she said, per a translation by Deadline.

When asked to address her tweets, the actor responded that raised some eyebrows: “I feel and very much identify with the people who were thrown off buses for the color of their skin, with the people who did not want them to study at university, for the people who were hated simply for existing, like how I am hated in this moment.”

Netizens have since shared their responses to Gascón’s CNN en Español interview, and they did not mince words. “Nah, this interview was cringe. Also, the excuse that her account was hacked and some offensive tweets were fake is weak as f**k,” one X user wrote. While another tweeted, “Love how all of this “targeted campaign” is taking the things he said and pointing them out.”

Karla Sofía Gascón attened the 2025 Oscars.

Gascón, the first openly transgender performer nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award, attended the 97th Oscars ceremony despite recent controversies. During the ceremony, host Conan O’Brien addressed the controversy in his opening monologue, referencing Gascón’s situation light-heartedly. “Karla, if you’re going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel,” O’Brien quipped.

In response, Gascón praised O’Brien’s performance, describing him as a “fabulous host” in an Instagram post after the event. “Thanks to the members of @theacademy for the nomination as best leading actress and for the invitation to the gala; I really liked it. It was very entertaining and funny, especially its fabulous host Jimmy Kimmel. He is fantastic. Every day, he looks more like the great Conan O’Brien,” she wrote.

Gascón, who was nominated for Best Actress, lost the award to “Anora’s” Mickey Madison. In total, “Emilia Pérez” won two Academy Awards – and how much of an impact Gascón’s controversy had on the movie’s award consideration.

