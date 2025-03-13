Report: Kelly Clarkson is Absent From Talk Show Due to ‘Personal Matter

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Kelly Clarkson is expected to resume taping March 13 on her eponymous talk show after an unexplained absence left fans wondering where their favorite singer-host had gone.

Clarkson has been absent from her eponymous talk show for more than a week to handle a “personal matter,” according to a new report.

The “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” singer is “completely fine,” but she has been “dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her,” sources told TMZ on Wednesday.

The undisclosed matter “isn’t a cause for alarm,” per the outlet.

Clarkson, 42, will return to the studio Thursday, the insiders said.

However, it is unclear whether she will appear in Thursday’s episode, which guest host Molly Sims already filmed, or is simply pre-taping future episodes.

Reps for the show did not return Page Six’s repeated requests for comment, and Clarkson has also kept tight-lipped about her absence.

Sims will fill in for Clarkson in Thursday and Friday’s episodes, while Kal Penn will take over hosting duties next Monday.

Clarkson is scheduled to return Tuesday and additionally will host next week’s Thursday and Friday episodes, per the show’s weekly listing, while Andy Cohen will host Wednesday.

Fans have been wondering where Clarkson has been, as celebrity guest hosts have taken her place for most episodes since Feb. 28.

Simu Liu filled in for Clarkson during the March 3 show and initially sparked concern when he revealed he had learned about the gig just “five minutes” before taking the stage.

“Kelly actually isn’t able to make it today,” he said at the time. “We are sending her our very best, and here’s the thing: I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived here to promote my new movie, ‘Last Breath.’”

Clarkson briefly returned to host the March 4 and 5 shows, but it is unclear when they were recorded.

Meanwhile, Roy Wood Jr. stepped in for the Feb. 28 and March 6 shows, Wanda Sykes and Josh Groban co-hosted the March 7 show, Brooke Shields took over Monday and Tuesday and Willie Geist hosted Wednesday.

The “Because of You” singer rarely posts personal content on social media, but she has not shared an Instagram post since Feb. 17.

Clarkson began hosting he Emmy Award-winning afternoon talk show in 2019 and will hit her 1,000th episode on March 20.

via: Page Six