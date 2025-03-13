Bre Tiesi Gets Jealous When Nick Cannon Spends The Holidays With His Other Kids

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Bre Tiesi is opening up about her unique relationship with Nick Cannon – and admitting that it can be difficult at times.

Appearing on Paul C. Brunson’s We Need to Talk podcast, Tiesi shared how she feels when Cannon is with his kids and their mothers.

“I think I’ve gotten jealous about … maybe, like, holidays. Holidays are hard, right?” Tiesi admitted.

“I’d be like, ‘OK, well, if you’re going to do this can you take Leggie ?’ And it’s not for me, I’m not jealous. Say they go on a trip and I’m like, ‘Well, that would have been nice,” she continued. “Could you have just brought Leggie with you guys?’ I’m looking more out for him … ’cause I care and I want him to have the relationship with his siblings.”

“I know at some point Nick will be able to take the kids and do what he wants to do with just the kids and make it more of like a family unit,” she said. “They’re just young right now, so they don’t really interact as much … I just want to make sure that I’m keeping the door open and that everyone involved is happy, and so our kids can have a relationship. Because you don’t have to like me, we don’t have to have a relationship—I don’t need to at all, but I want you to know that I genuinely love and accept your kids and they’re welcome in my home.”

Despite the challenging relationship dynamics, Tiesi said she’s “cool” with most of the other women and will bring Legendary to meet his other siblings.

“Obviously there’s emotions involved, and I can’t help how other people feel,” Tiesi said. “But if I’m invited, if you are OK with me being around, I will happily bring Legendary. I will come and say hi. I will drop a gift, I will leave him, and I will come back.”

With the Wild ‘n Out creator, Tiesi shares a 2-year-old son, Legendary. In total, Cannon has 12 children with six different women. He shares 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. With Brittany Bell, he has three children: Golden Sagon, 7, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise Messiah, 2.

Also, he has 3-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2-year-old daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, with Abby De La Rosa, and 2-year-old Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

