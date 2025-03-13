50 Cent Reacts to Vivica A. Fox’s Rumored BBL

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

New footage of Vivica A. Fox is turnin’ heads on social media.

The video surfaced online of the Independence Day star walking into the Beauty Empire Super Center near Houston for an event celebrating her hair collection. There was a red carpet, a balloon arch, pyro, and a throne prepared for her. The video went viral on social media, partially thanks to a caption added by Plug Talk that reads, “Vivica Fox celebrates getting a successful BBL at 60-years-old.”

Her ex-boyfriend, the G-Unit leader, caught wind of her rumored enhancement and reacted online. He reposted the clip of her celebration and wrote “Wait let me see” with an eye emoji, shrug emoji, open-eye emoji, and zipped-mouth emoji.

50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox have both spoken on their brief 2003 relationship and lingering feelings over the years. “He’s such a gentleman, he’s very generous. I know him as Curtis, always will,” Fox told VladTV in 2021. “What killed the relationship is that we just went way too public way too fast. The love that I had for him and still to this day […] He was the love of my life, I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a very special place in my heart.”

“I’m never bothered by when she says that. At the time that we actually interacted with each other, we weren’t conscious of everything else that was going on,” 50 told Kris Kaylin. “It got so uncomfortable with everybody else. When you gettin’ pushed and pulled in different directions, without it even being her decision. Her publicist would say, ‘do this,’ this person [would say] ‘do this.’ And then you go, ‘All right, this is not the right thing.”

