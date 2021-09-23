Does Anyone Still Care? Netflix Announces ‘Tiger King 2’ Is Coming This Year [Video]

Are you looking forward to more ‘Tiger King’?

Netflix unveiled a teaser trailer for its upcoming true crime releases that included a preview of ‘Tiger King 2’ set to premiere later this year.

Four other new docuseries and films are also set to drop through early 2022.

Considering Joe Exotic is in jail and basically everything viewers saw in the original flick has been sold, dissolved, or destroyed — it’s unclear what the sequel will cover.

‘Tiger King 2’ will be directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who will also executive produce, as well as Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens.

Watch Netflix’s announcement below.

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021