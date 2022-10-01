Antonio Brown Exposes Himself & Harasses Woman At Dubai Pool [Photos + Video]

Antonio Brown’s a controversial character, becoming one of those celebrities that will be in the news multiple times in a week for completely different reasons. Whether it’s his continuous criticism of NFL members, his performance at Rolling Loud Miami this year, or his history of assault allegations, the former pro receiver is always turning heads his way.

via: New York Post

Embattled All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown was caught on video shoving his bare buttocks into the face of a stunned woman in a outdoor swimming pool at a swanky Dubai hotel – and then lifting his manhood out of the water and whipping it in her direction, as wide-eyed vacationers watched in shock.

Video footage obtained by The Post of the May 14 incident at the Armani Hotel Dubai shows Brown, 34, way too close for comfort to the woman, who initially laughed off the attention but quickly swam away to escape the controversial gridiron great.

Eyewitnesses said Brown — whose previous off-the-field antics have gotten him into hot water with the league and the law and who remains an NFL free agent after bizarrely quitting on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game last season — had just met the woman and she was fuming after the encounter.

In one video, Brown — who is apparently nude aside from gold chains around his neck — is huddled at the edge of the pool with the woman.

He then plants both hands on the pool’s deck to lift himself out of the water twice – sticking his butt in the woman’s face both times.

She turns away, laughing off the apparent neutral zone infractions, as other men in the pool begin egging on Brown, yelling “Yeah!” “Another one!” and “AB!”

In the second video, Brown appears to startle the woman when he tries to tie a head scarf around her head. She’s able to snap off the scarf, which witnesses said he snatched from another swimmer.

Brown then lifts the woman up and tosses her head first into the water like he was spiking a football, the shocking video shows.

The woman rises out the water, wipes her eyes, and swims to the other side of the pool — away from Brown.

One man quips, “He’s waterboarding her!” while another sarcastically responds, “He’s giving her the long board!”

Leaning along the edge of the pool’s interior, Brown then grabs his penis, and briefly yanks it out of the water in the direction of the woman, causing another man sitting and observing poolside to scream: “Oh my God!”

Two eyewitnesses told The Post that Brown continued to flaunt his private parts several times after the recording ended, rudely asking the woman: “You want it?”

The sources said the woman appeared visibly upset and was later spotted inside the hotel yelling and complaining to others about the incident.

A rep for the hotel declined comment and refused to reveal the woman’s identity.

Brown was asked to leave the hotel shortly after the incident, according to a hotel staffer who requested anonymity. The hotel had also received earlier complaints from other guests about Brown’s antics, the source said.

The complaints included Brown allegedly snubbing United Arab Emirates dress-code customs by flaunting his bare chest to guests inside the hotel, and smoking what they believe smelled like marijuana in his room, which would violate the country’s law.

Antonio Brown’s PR team after seeing the pool video: pic.twitter.com/LzuZq0eJ9m — Huka Doncic. (@GabrielDeShawn) October 1, 2022

This is sexual assault. And every man watching & egging it on is complicit. My gosh. Antonio Brown is a danger to society. He puts his butt in her face twice. He wraps a scarf around her head & shoved her under water. He’s naked and grabs her from behind then flashes his junk. pic.twitter.com/bC6ANkgkaU — Top-Of-Mind Rocky ?? (@wavechaser2024) October 1, 2022

Remember when Antonio Brown quietly settled a sexual assault lawsuit and the NFL pretended like nothing happened? And the Buccaneers went on to win a Super Bowl? I do. — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) October 1, 2022

That shit Antonio Brown did is DISGUSTING! Idc who agrees or not! That’s fucking sexual assault/harassment. Please, save the fact that she’s laughing. That’s a defensive mechanism many people do in uncomfortable situations. You men taking up for him are pathetic! — • (@MelaninQueen93) October 1, 2022