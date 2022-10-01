Kid Cudi Breaks Silence On Rolling Loud Bottle Throwing [Video]

Kid Cudi finally has something to say about the abrupt ending to his Rolling Loud Miami set. In July, Cudi headlined night one of the hip hop music festival after Kanye West pulled out of the event at the last minute.

The incident was captured thoroughly from various camera angles, and videos of a furious Cudi went viral, showing the beleaguered rapper getting pelted with water bottles. In a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Cudi discussed the abbreviated show.

“It’s supposed to be an unspoken agreement amongst artists and fans, that you’re supposed to give the utmost respect and not interfere with the performance,” said Cudi. To him, the audience had broken that agreement, and that was why he was so upset.

Cudi also hinted that Entergalactic might be his final album, at least under the moniker of Kid Cudi. “The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that. I think, I want to be done with it,” he said. “I think, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi.”

While he didn’t say he would never make new music again, the rapper emphasized that he wanted to work on other creative endeavors, including writing for TV and working on his clothing line. He also noted he wanted to focus on being a dad to his 12-year-old daughter.

“I’ve said a lot and I have other desires, I have other things I want to do,” he elaborated. “And I do not see me never making music, I’ll always f**k around in the studio, or make something here and there. But, as far as getting in the studio and working on an album, and then going and touring it, I just don’t have it in me. I don’t have the desire.”