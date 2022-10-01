Elon Musk’s Father Compares Himself to Clint Eastwood While Recalling Killing 3 Armed Intruders in 1998

Elon Musk’s father fancies himself a real-life Dirty Harry or Rambo-like figure — he’s recounting how he once took out a mob of home intruders … all by himself.

via: Complex

In an interview with The Sun, Errol Musk recalled the 1998 incident, which took place at a rental property he owned in Johannesburg, South Africa. Errol with his daughter, Ali, who was six years old at the time, checking in on a property in the financial district of Sandton.

While painters were finishing up work on the property, a mob of intruders broke into the house. As the gunmen opened fire on Errol, he retreated to the bedroom to retrieve his .357 Magnum. Musk subsequently killed three of the men as he fought off the mob.

“As soon as they saw me, they started shooting at me,” he explained. “They opened up on me. I killed three. One bullet went through two of them.”

Errol continued, “I took the first guy out through the head. The police found him with the top of his head missing. I was using hollow point ammunition, so the round broke up, and the shrapnel hit the guy behind him in the chest. They ran as soon as I fired my first shot.”

Musk survived thanks to an expandable door, which the intruders’ gunfire hit instead of Errol. “The bullet hit it dead center; otherwise, it would have hit me square in the chest,” he said.

When asked if he felt like Clint Eastwood during the shootout, Errol replied, “Well, you can say so. Yeah, why not?”