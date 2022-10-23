Antisemitic Group Hangs Banner Supporting Kanye West Over Los Angeles Highway “Kanye West Right” [Photos]

If there was any doubt Kanye West is sowing seeds of hate with his bigoted and anti-Semitic remarks read the story below.

via: The Independent

The group responsible for the banners above Interstate 405 appears to be the Goyim Defense League, a loose network of virulently antisemitic conspiracy theorists, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

A group also was photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute above the banners.

Its supporters are responsible for spreading dozens of antisemitic messages across the US while engaging in offensive stunts targeting Jewish people, according to the ADL.

Kayne West has amplified antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories in recent media appearances and in social media posts, embraced by antisemitic groups and far-right influencers leveraging his remarks to advance their own agendas and propaganda campaigns.

The Goyim Defense League, named in mockery of the anti-hate organisation, has repeatedly performed antisemitic banner drop stunts above US highways, including a banner above an overpass in Austin, Texas reading “VAX THE JEWS.”

The group’s apparent endorsement of West’s recent comments join a wave of far-right and hate group support for the rapper and news of his acquisition of far-right social media platform Parler.

Hate in America: Yesterday, the head of an antisemitic and white supremacist group (and his supporters) dropped banners over the 405 in Los Angeles. One banner read, "Kanye is right about the Jews.” pic.twitter.com/FQBFIm0WLX — Oren Segal (@orensegal) October 23, 2022

Minadeo – wearing a black backward hat – is seen here with his followers hanging the banners. pic.twitter.com/vnwvRsSAig — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 23, 2022

Neo-nazis in Los Angeles are displaying antisemitic banners over the 405. Location was the 405 South a few exits north of the Howard Hughes Center. photo by @BrookstoneUSA pic.twitter.com/zkwqJ7TF8e — Chad Loder (@chadloder) October 23, 2022

His ongoing claims also amplify a long-simmering conspiracy theory that Jewish people are disproportionately, a claim that has fuelled violence against Jewish people for centuries.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on 19 October, the rapper was asked whether he regretted threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish people”.

“No, absolutely not,” he replied. “I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down.”

Later, he said he is “sorry for the people that I hurt” and “the confusion that I caused.”

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through,” he added.

Two days earlier, he said “every celebrity has Jewish people in their contract” and repeated his previous defense that Black people cannot be antisemitic because “we are Semite, we Jew, so I can’t be antisemite,” a claim that anti-hate groups argue provides cover for rampant antisemitism.