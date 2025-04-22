Anthony Edwards’ Ex Ayesha Accuses Him of Being Concerned With His Image in Fight to Seal Court War

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

The Anthony Edwards vs. Ayesha Howard saga has spun even further out of control, and if you thought it was about to cool down, think again.

Edwards‘ ex, Howard, rushed to court to object to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ demand to keep their paternity battle hidden from the public, arguing he is only requesting it to avoid being ridiculed, In Touch can exclusively report.

Ayesha, 37, filed her response, obtained by In Touch, as part of their ugly court war on April 16.

Anthony, 23, and Ayesha are the parents of a daughter named Aubri Summers Howard, born in October 2024.

The duo took a DNA test in December 2024, which confirmed Anthony was the father.

As In Touch first reported, earlier this month, Anthony pleaded with the court to seal the paternity case.

Anthony alleged that coverage of the case has led to “unnecessary public scrutiny, undue invasion of privacy and harm to the minor child.”

The NBA star’s lawyer wrote, “The media has already published details that sensationalize the proceedings rather than serve any legitimate public interest, including private text messages, the DNA test and information about children not subject to this proceeding.”

His attorney added, “Public access to these records has invited unwanted interference from the general public, online commentators, and social media users, which has resulted in harassment, doxxing and malicious speculation that has impacted the parties and their ability to focus on their career and their children’s well-being.”

Now, in court documents obtained by In Touch, Ayesha fired back at Anthony’s request to have their legal battle sealed from the world.

She argued the case has been publicly accessible for over six months. “During that time, the pleadings, issues, and identities of the parties have remained in the public domain, and [Ayesha] is not aware of any undue harm resulting from such access,” her lawyer argued.

The lawyer continued, “[Ayesha] further avers that no confidential or sensitive information has been filed in this matter that would justify sealing. To date, [Ayesha] has not experienced any public interference, harassment, or adverse treatment related to the pending litigation, either personally or on behalf of the minor child.”

Her lawyer slammed Anthony and questioned his intentions for bringing his motion.

The motion continued, “It appears that [Anthony’s] primary motivation in seeking to seal the record is to mitigate potential damage to his public image, particularly following media reports regarding his unwillingness to seek custodial rights. However, concern over reputation alone does not constitute sufficient grounds to overcome the presumption of public access to court records.”

Ayesha said she opposed sealing the entire case. She said they were both public figures and the coverage is “neither unusual nor unexpected.”

The motion added, “Media coverage thus far has been limited to factual reporting and public commentary, which is to be expected given the parties’ public status. [Ayesha] has not observed any deviation from the media’s usual conduct nor has she experienced any increase in media scrutiny.”

Her lawyer noted, “Her focus remains on her professional responsibilities and the continued upbringing of the minor child, whom she is raising independently and without financial or custodial support from [Anthony].”

The judge has yet to rule on the matter. As In Touch first reported, as part of the case, Ayesha submitted a series of alleged texts from Anthony after she told him she was pregnant.

In one alleged message, Ayesha wrote to the NBA star, “I’m pregnant … wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice. We probably should have kept it cordial but we’re here now.” In the alleged convo, Anthony allegedly replied, “OK lol. Get da abortion lol.”

As In Touch first reported, Ayesha claimed after she told Anthony about her pregnancy, he blocked her on all platforms and made it “clear, through text messages, that he did not want to be involved in the life of our child. His exact words were that our daughter would be a ‘fatherless child.’”

She claimed Anthony never reached out to her to ask about the child during her pregnancy nor provided her support.

Anthony slammed Ayesha as part of the court battle. He accused her of filing a paternity case in California in hopes of scoring higher child support.

As In Touch first reported, Anthony won a big victory in court after a California judge determined child support would not be determined in Los Angeles.

Anthony filed a separate case in Georgia over paternity and child support of Aubri. The NBA star made it clear he has no intention of seeking custody or even visitation of the child.

He wrote in a declaration, “[Ayesha] and I have one minor child together, Aubri Summer Howard. Paternity was recently established through DNA testing. I am not seeking child custody or visitation of Aubri. Therefore, the only issues to be resolved are financial in nature.”

Ayesha, who is unemployed, recently filed a motion pleading for temporary and permanent child support. The court has yet to award support.

In Touch first reported, Anthony recently filed a separate paternity case against an ex named Alexandria Desroches.

The duo share a son named Amir. Alexandria and her New York-based lawyer, Al Hedayati, Esq. of the Hedayati Law Group, P.C., spoke to In Touch about the situation.

Mr. Hedayati told In Touch said this is a “simple case” about “somebody who has superior financial power attempting to suppress [Ally’s] rights and play games.” Ally said she planned to fight Anthony in New York court, where she has lived for over a year, over child support.

She admitted Anthony had provided her some support for their child but accused him of never meeting their 1-year-old. The case is ongoing.

