Angus Cloud Did Not Die by Suicide, His Mother Says: 'He Did Not Intend to Check Out of This World'

It’s being reported that Angus Cloud’s death was viewed as a possible overdose by cops.

via: People

The actor, best known for his role as drug dealer Fezco in the HBO series Euphoria, died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, on July 31, his family confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 25.

In their initial statement, the family noted that Angus’ father was buried last week and the actor “intensely struggled with this loss,” but did not reveal a cause of death.

Four days later, Angus’ mom, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, asserted in a Facebook post that her son “did not intend to end his life.”

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time,” she began the post. “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

Lisa went on to describe his final day. “He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved,” she said. “He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially.”

“He did not intend to end his life,” she wrote.

“When we hugged goodnight, we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning,” she continued. “I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

The actor’s mother went on to say that though “we may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically,” it is “abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

“His struggles were real,” she said. “He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe.”

Then, she wrote that despite “social media posts [that] have suggested his death was intentional,” this is not true. “I want you to know that is not the case,” she said.

Lisa added that Angus’ “head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn’t result in death as it almost always does.”

“He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love,” she wrote, citing his work in Euphoria, which she said “became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.”

The grieving mother finished her post by asking those who wish to honor Angus’ memory to “please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”

“Bless your hearts,” she finished.