Angelina Jolie Confirmed to Return for 'Maleficent 3'

Angelina Jolie is confirmed to reprise her role as Maleficent for the third installment in Disney’s villain franchise.

via JJ:

The news comes four years after the sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, was released in theaters.

Angelina confirmed the news in a new profile with WSJ. Magazine, but not many other details were revealed.

While additional casting hasn’t been revealed, the Maleficent movies have starred Elle Fanning as Aurora, Maleficent’s step-daughter. Michelle Pfeiffer, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville and Imelda Staunton have also appeared in across the first two movies.

Hopefully the third movie is as good as the first two.