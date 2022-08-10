Angela Yee Announces She's Leaving 'The Breakfast Club' to Launch Solo Show [Photo + Video]

Last night social media was shaken up by one tweet.

via: CNN

Angela Yee announced on Wednesday that she will be departing “The Breakfast Club” to host her own syndicated radio show.

“This is really exciting,” she told her co-hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy on Wednesday. “This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss … and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.’ You know, I have my podcast ‘Lip Service’ and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation.”

Yee said her new show with iHeart would be a national daily program, adding that she’d remain with “The Breakfast Club” for another month while details are finalized.

Yee, a co-host of the popular morning radio show, which airs on hit Power 105.1 across 100 stations in the United States, hinted at the change in a Tweet on Tuesday night.

“The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” Yee tweeted.

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over ?? — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

The popular drive-time morning show debuted in 2010, and has since been nominated for numerous awards, even being inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020.