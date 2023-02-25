Angela Bassett Accepts NAACP Image Awards, Says She 'Did the Thing!' [Video]

Angela Basset did the thing!

And by thing — we mean she won the award for Entertainer of the Year at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

via HuffPost:

The “9-1-1” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actor looped in a reference to Ariana DeBose’s viral BAFTAs rap after she got on stage to accept the award.

Bassett, who has won several NAACP Image Awards in her career, also won the awards for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the ceremony.

“I guess Angela Bassett did the thing,” she joked.

Bassett, in an earlier acceptance speech recognizing her role in “9-1-1,” thanked series’ creator Ryan Murphy for his vision along with others with the show.

See the clip below.