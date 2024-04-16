Angel Reese Selected by Chicago Sky with 7th Pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft | lovebscott.com

Angel Reese is officially a member of the Chicago Sky!

via: Sports Illustrated

She joins former South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso in the Windy City.

Reese was one of the most productive players in women’s college basketball during her career. She averaged a double-double during her four seasons — spending two at Maryland before transferring to play her final two seasons at LSU.

Reese averaged 18.6 points and 12.3 rebounds for her career. Her most productive season came during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging an eye-popping 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

That season, Reese helped lead LSU to a 34-2 record and a national championship. This past season, the Tigers finished 31-6 and reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

Reese averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. She will provide Chicago with a nice interior presence on both ends of the court, especially with Cardoso getting selected by the Sky earlier in the draft.

Chicago picked Cardoso out of South Carolina with the No. 3 overall selection. Combined, Cardoso and Reese have won three national championships, bringing a winning mentality to the Windy City.

In an interview this morning (April 16) with The Today Show, Reese talked last night’s draft and how she’s preparing for her next chapter.

"This has always been a dream for me." Angel Reese, WNBA Chicago Sky draft pick, talks about last night's draft and how she's preparing for her next chapter. pic.twitter.com/IbtRMpS7Wu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2024