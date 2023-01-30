Andy Cohen Seemingly Responds to Rumors 'RHONY: Legacy' Has Been Canceled

Is the ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ show featuring the OG cast dead?

Reports say contract negotiations have stalled to the point where Bravo has rescinded its offer to the cast — including Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan.

“Sources stressed that the network “never says never” and that the show could be revived in some form in the future, much like the “Real Housewives of Miami,” which was pulled from cable in 2013 and brought back eight years later with a mostly new cast on NBC streaming service Peacock.”

After news of the show’s apparent cancelation, Andy Cohen took to Twitter with a cryptic message.

Don’t believe everything you read #RHONYLegacy — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 31, 2023

The way these shows are canceled and moved around these days — you really never know what’s going to make it to air until it premieres. We’ll just have to wait and see.