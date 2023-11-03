Andy Cohen: Disinviting Ramona Singer From BravoCon was ‘The Right Call’ After Racist Remarks

Andy Cohen said it was the right move to cut Ramona Singer from BravoCon 2023 after her racial slur controversy.

“Well, I mean I think listen, not to dwell on it, but I think if just the events of this week led to her not being here, I think it was the right call, and period dot,” Cohen exclusively tells Page Six at BravoCon in Las Vegas on Friday.

When asked about what her future looks like on the network, Cohen remained coy.

“Well, I mean, we already shot ‘RHONY Legacy,’ so you will see her there, yeah,” he shares, referring to the upcoming spin-off of the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy,” which will premiere in December.

Page Six broke the news that the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum was axed from BravoCon after she attempted to defend her saying the N-word, which was first alleged in a Vanity Fair exposé.

“And the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n-g…” Singer, 66, texted a Page Six reporter this week.

Singer wrote the partial slur while reacting to a story from Vanity Fair that accused her of racist behavior while filming “RHONY,” where she allegedly used the N-word while talking to a black crew member.

The mom of one also fessed up to once saying that “most” black fathers are not present in their children’s lives during an anti-discrimination training.

Shortly after her alleged racist behavior surfaced, Page Six reported that Singer was also fired from her real estate job at Douglas Elliman.

Singer was later photographed looking not pleased, and she has not shown up to BravoCon.

However, her daughter, Avery Singer, still showed up so she could host a booth for her event company, BachBoss.

Ramona told us she’d send us a “full statement” explaining the situation, but she has yet to do so.