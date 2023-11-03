Lisa Vanderpump Says She’s ‘Thrilled’ to be Opening New Las Vegas Restaurant Called Pinky's

Just months after her beloved West Hollywood restaurant Pump had to close its doors, Lisa Vanderpump is opening a brand new venue in Las Vegas.

via: People

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 63, announced that she is opening a new restaurant called Pinky’s by Vanderpump at Flamingo Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to announce we are opening @flamingovegas!” a post on Vanderpump’s Instagram revealed. “It’s truly very exciting for us to be asked to create a unique concept on the iconic Las Vegas Strip @PinkysByVanderpump!”

The announcement went on to say that the design of the new restaurant will be “reminiscent of a bygone era.”

“Caesars has allowed us the creativity to truly delve into the Art Deco style and create something that will encompass the stunning design of that time,” Vanderpump’s post continued. “The building will extend into a dramatic conservatory that will enhance the façade of the Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip.”

The exciting news was also shared in a press release from Caesars Entertainment that revealed the restaurant’s name was coined after Vanderpump’s nickname “Pinky.” The release added that Vanderpump will bring her “signature dishes, cocktails and aesthetic,” to the concept, which is set to open in summer 2024.

“Spanning nearly 7,000 square feet and set against a palette of muted greens, brass accents and blush pink, the space will boast a dramatic bar, Deco details and a stunning covered terrace settled into the Las Vegas Strip,” the release continued.

This is the third venue for the restauranteur in Vegas following the opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas in April 2022 and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in March 2019.

It’s certainly a busy time for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. The reality TV star is also opening up a new restaurant in Lake Tahoe called Wolf by Vanderpump this winter.

The new venue will be at Harveys Lake Tahoe and will be the first business Vanderpump opens in the city.

The restaurant’s moniker “Wolf” holds a special place in Vanderpump’s heart both as a family name and the middle name of her grandson Teddy, who turns 2 later this month.

In August, PEOPLE also confirmed that Vanderpump was moving her West Hollywood restaurant Pump to a new location down the street from its original space after having to shut the doors in July over issues with the property’s landlord.

Pump’s new location will be next to TomTom — Vanderpump’s joint venture with her Vanderpump Rules costars Tom Schwartz, 40, and Tom Sandoval, 40.

Vanderpump told PEOPLE that along with her husband of 41 years, Ken Todd, 66, they are transforming the Garden Bar at TomTom into the new Pump location and will be bringing the original Pump staff with them.