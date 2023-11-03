Chiefs' Justyn Ross Allegedly Pushed GF, Knifed Car Over Cheating Claims

Newly released court documents shed light on the circumstances leading up to the arrest of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross.

via: Bleacher Report

The girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross told police that Ross assaulted her, broke several of her belongings and knifed her Mercedes during an Oct. 23 altercation at their apartment, according to an affidavit obtained by TMZ Sports.

“According to the documents, the woman told cops that after Ross viewed her phone, he got in her face, pushed her, threw her to the floor, and then began throwing objects at her,” the TMZ Sports report read. “The docs say the woman was seen with ‘a small scratch’ on her hand following the incident.

“Officials say the woman also told cops Ross broke several of her items during the confrontation, including jewelry, a cell phone, a laptop and her Mercedes key.”

The affidavit states that two neighbors in Shawnee, Kansas, saw Ross push the woman and knife her Mercedes. Ross said to police that he threw his girlfriend’s belongings out the door after allegedly discovering that she cheated on him. The 23-year-old said he broke his own computer and that he did not break anything belonging to the woman.

Per ESPN’s Adam Teicher, police arrested Ross on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and criminal property damage of less than $1,000. Ross has pleaded not guilty to both charges, and he is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 4.

The NFL has since placed Ross on the commissioner’s exempt list, meaning he cannot practice or attend games.

Ross joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He missed all of last year after undergoing foot surgery. Ross appeared in seven games this year before being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.