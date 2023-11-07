Andy Cohen Asks CNN to Reverse Alcohol Ban for NYE Broadcast: ‘Give the Daddies Some Juice’

Andy Cohen wants to ring in the new year with a big buzz.

He’s pleading with CNN to revers their alcohol band for the network’s New Year’s Eve Live special so he and co-host Anderson Cooper can drink again.

via Page Six:

“Hopefully, I will not be sneaking it,” he told E! News at BravoCon over the weekend. “I haven’t heard anything yet, but come on, they need to let us drink. It’s New Year’s Eve.”

“That didn’t go well last year in terms of viewer happiness about us drinking. People really cared and I hope CNN gives the people what they want.”

The “Watch What Happens Live” host, 55, then quipped, “Give the daddies some juice.”

Page Six has reached out to CNN for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Last November, CNN announced it was banning alcohol consumption for on-air talent for the end-of-year special — except for Anderson, 56, and Cohen.

CEO Chris Licht told employees at a town hall meeting that on-camera drinking had damaged the news network’s credibility in the eyes of viewers, according to a Variety report, which cited unnamed CNN staffers.

Over the years, several alcohol-fueled moments went viral from the “New Year’s Eve Live” broadcast.

While ringing in 2022, Cohen hilariously took down ex-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and called Ryan Seacrest’s production and staff a “bunch of losers.”

Following his remarks about the “American Idol” host, 48, Cohen issued an apology.

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast, and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” Cohen said of ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on his “Radio Andy” talk show in January 2022.

“And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

The Bravo personality added, “And it was, it was, I was continuing the Journey rant, and I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have, and I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing [I regret]. It’s the only thing.”

We agree — give the daddies some juice!