Andrew Schulz Responds to Kendrick Lamar’s Warning to White Comedians on Treatment of Black Women [Video]

BY: Walker Published 28 mins ago

On the latest episode of his podcast Flagrant, Andrew Schulz responded to Kendrick Lamar potentially dissing him on the GNX opener “Wacced Out Murals.”

The line in question addresses white comics who disrespect Black women, an obvious nod to Schulz going viral this year for his jokes aimed at Black women during a chat with podcast duo James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu of Shxtsngigs. While Duncan and Dawodu, two Black men, apologized for not speaking up in defense of Black women, Schulz is arguing he has the right to crack jokes on whomever he chooses. He also calls out Lamar and Hip-Hop as a culture for hypocritically blasting him for disrespecting women while many rappers regularly spit misogynistic lyrics.

“Rappers are telling comedians we need to be more respectful to women, so we gotta really, we gotta sit back and reflect,” he began in a sarcastic tone on his podcast, Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh.

Advertisement

“Nobody has respected women more, through art, than rappers,” he went on facetiously, quoting Dr. Dre’s 1992 track “Bi**hes Ain’t Sh*t.” Schulz and his co-hosts then go on to quote the Kendrick line in question, which reads, “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black women, that’s law.”

After cracking a joke about Dot’s use of a double-negative, Schulz went on to point out that Lamar will soon be working with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who’ve made fun of everyone — including Black men and women — on the Comedy Central staple for decades. Co-host Akaash Singh then brings up reports that Lamar threatened to remove his music from Spotify over a policy that would censor R. Kelly.

For the record, this is only a half-truth, as TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith — not Kendrick — did threaten to remove his artists music from the streamer, but only due to censorship via the Hate Content & Hateful Conduct Policy itself, not in defense of specific artists. The policy was retired following massive backlash.

Singh was also sure to mention that K. Dot has worked with Chris Brown, who assaulted Rihanna back in 2009.

Advertisement

“Are you saying he’s done songs with other men who have potentially put hands on Black women?” Schulz questions, with Singh responding, “Not potentially, confirmed.”

“We ain’t protecting nobody,” Singh then asserts. “Y’all can protect your f**king selves.”

“Every body gets these jokes over here,” Shultz added.

via: Vibe

Advertisement

The AUDACITY of a white man like @andrewschulz to even feel like he can open his mouth & attempt to joke about a Black man calling for him to watch his mouth in disrespecting black women is crazy & a sad sign of American times.

pic.twitter.com/ZhO3XCKxA1 — Good Job Teddy (@Teddy_Harris3) December 4, 2024