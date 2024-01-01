  1. Home
Anderson Cooper Can’t Stop Laughing During John Mayer’s Hilarious Appearance in CNN’s New Year’s Eve Special [Video]

January 01, 2024 7:40 AM PST

Musician John Mayer joins Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in CNN’s New Year’s Eve special from a Japanese cat bar.

via: The Hollywood Reporter

With less than an hour left to ring in 2024 on the East Coast, Cooper and co-host Andy Cohen were having fun while being able to drink again. Though this time they were on their best behavior, the hosts proved to be having fun when the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer tuned in from Tokyo’s cat bar Cats in the Box.

Mayer kept a deadpan demeanor as various tabby cats crawled around him. “This doesn’t look sanitary, John!” said a concerned Cohen as Cooper giggled. Mayer remained nonchalant, saying, “I believe it passes all health codes so I think it’s just fine.”

The crooner continued to share details about the bar, while the CNN anchor had to move away from the camera, choking back tears from laughter. “He’s gone, he’s off with the fairies here,” joked Cohen. The Bravo personality made his co-host laugh even more as he noted, “Just the shot of the cat’s ass in your face is making him delirious.”

Nothing could break Mayer, though, who kept a stoic face while feeding one of the felines — even after realizing that what he believed was a “solid treat” was actually a “gelatinous paste.”

Unsurprisingly, the moment was a hit on social media.

Tags:Anderson CooperJohn Mayer