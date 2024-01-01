Anderson Cooper Can’t Stop Laughing During John Mayer’s Hilarious Appearance in CNN’s New Year’s Eve Special [Video]

Musician John Mayer joins Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in CNN’s New Year’s Eve special from a Japanese cat bar.

via: The Hollywood Reporter

With less than an hour left to ring in 2024 on the East Coast, Cooper and co-host Andy Cohen were having fun while being able to drink again. Though this time they were on their best behavior, the hosts proved to be having fun when the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer tuned in from Tokyo’s cat bar Cats in the Box.

Mayer kept a deadpan demeanor as various tabby cats crawled around him. “This doesn’t look sanitary, John!” said a concerned Cohen as Cooper giggled. Mayer remained nonchalant, saying, “I believe it passes all health codes so I think it’s just fine.”

The crooner continued to share details about the bar, while the CNN anchor had to move away from the camera, choking back tears from laughter. “He’s gone, he’s off with the fairies here,” joked Cohen. The Bravo personality made his co-host laugh even more as he noted, “Just the shot of the cat’s ass in your face is making him delirious.”

Nothing could break Mayer, though, who kept a stoic face while feeding one of the felines — even after realizing that what he believed was a “solid treat” was actually a “gelatinous paste.”

Unsurprisingly, the moment was a hit on social media.

This interview with John Mayer at a cat cafe in Tokyo was the funniest stuff I’ve ever seen on a Times Square broadcast #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/1JaUkTrcco — Minister Without Portfolio (@thekennaj) January 1, 2024

john mayer at a cat cafe in tokyo and anderson's uncontrollable giggles has me wheezing in my living room #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/RjxC7w6QE8 — cali christmas ??? (@caliiinoel) January 1, 2024

Anderson Cooper is killing me right meow with John Mayer at the cat bar pic.twitter.com/vVEXdGGohQ — It’sMe! The Dark Ages (@NOLALens) January 1, 2024

John Mayer is deadpan talking about a cat bar in Tokyo and Anderson Cooper is losing it laughing pic.twitter.com/ycXpxuU9X7 — Nate Gilbert (@NateGilbert) January 1, 2024

John Mayer being just absolutely dead serious at a cat bar is probably one of my absolute favorite things on any of the #CNNNYE's. They're dying at the cats just being there, his deadpan, and themselves. pic.twitter.com/OBn3ScupaY — AC (@Vandel_Buster) January 1, 2024

John Mayer in this damn Cat Cafe and Anderson crying laughing is too much and I’m about to pee on myself. #CNNNye pic.twitter.com/Kpv4omj15v — raveen marie ?? (@xoraveen) January 1, 2024