Amy Robach Tearfully Tells T.J. Holmes 'I Have Chosen to Love You' as She Admits Missing TV Careers

Former colleagues T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach expressed their longing to work together again, delving into the emotional toll of the “pressure” they felt after news of their relationship became public.

via: People

The ex-Good Morning America co-anchors have emotionally opened up about feeling “pressure” of the careers that were “taken from them” when the news of their relationship was made public.

Speaking on the most recent episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J., which was released Tuesday, Robach, 50, said, “We’ve always worked together, but working with this kind of pressure over our heads is a whole other thing … that pressure is a lot.”

The star then clarified that she didn’t mean she felt under pressure to stay with Holmes, 46, or continue their romance. Rather, she felt under pressure about the TV careers that they lost.

“I don’t feel the pressure from the public to stay with you,” she said, adding tearfully, “But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us.”

An emotional Robach went on to reflect on her decision to be with Holmes and revealed that she has “chosen” to love him, despite the tough fallout and the career compromises involved.

“I know that I know you well enough and I’ve spent enough time with you and I knew how I felt,” she continued to Holmes. “And love sometimes is a choice, when it’s hard, it’s not just a feeling. Lust is a feeling, but love is a choice I believe, and I have chosen to love you.”

Robach also revealed on the episode that she’d love to be reunited with Holmes on screen again.

“I really want to be able to do what I love, and I want to be able to do it with you and that’s more the pressure I feel,” she said.

Robach also touched upon her feelings if anything were ever to go wrong with their relationship.

“I would be devastated just personally because I want to be with you and I chose you,” the former presenter said.

The pair’s podcast launch on Dec. 5 marked exactly one year after ABC News President Kim Goodwin made the call to put them on hiatus as news of their workplace romance surfaced.

Discussing ABC’s decision on the podcast’s launch episode, Robach noted, “December 5th last year, exactly one year ago today, was the day we were told not to come into work.”

“We never got a follow-up call to say come back,” laughed Holmes, while Robach added, “That’s true. It was the opposite.” Holmes also described them as “the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”