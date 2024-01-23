Sterling K. Brown, Danielle Brooks and Colman Domingo Among 2024 Oscar Nominees: See Full List

Announced by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater, the Oscar nominations 2024 will bring big news for many of the most significant films of the past year. Heading into nominations morning films including Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, and The Holdovers have all been looking strong, with major wins at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes and support from the guilds of directors, actors, and producers who make up a huge part of the Academy’s voting body.

via: NBC News

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s portrait of the father of the atomic bomb, dominated the list of nominees for the 96th Academy Awards announced early Tuesday, picking up 13 nods, including best picture.

The nine other films vying for the top prize are Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction,” Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall,” Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro,” Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” and Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest.”

Triet, Scorsese, Nolan, Lanthimos and Glazer were also recognized in the best director category.

?“Barbie” turned in a strong showing, securing eight nominations, including nods for supporting actor Ryan Gosling and supporting actress America Ferrera. Surprisingly, though, “Barbie” star Margot Robbie was locked out of the best actress race and Gerwig did not make the cut in the best director category.

“Poor Things,” a feminist spin on the Frankenstein story, nabbed 11 nominations; “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a chronicle of the Osage murders of the 1920s, earned 10.

The nominees for best actor are Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”), Colman Domingo (“Rustin”), Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”), Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) and Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”).

In the best actress race, the nominees are Annette Bening (“Nyad”), Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”), Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”) and Emma Stone (“Poor Things”).

No performer may be more of a lock for an Oscar than Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her supporting turn in “The Holdovers” as a cafeteria manager mourning the death of her son in Vietnam. Randolph previously triumphed at the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The list of contenders was announced by Zazie Beetz (“Joker”) and Jack Quaid (“Oppenheimer”). Jimmy Kimmel is lined up to host the awards show March 10 — his fourth time as the emcee.

The recognition of box-office champions “Barbie” ($1.4 billion worldwide) and “Oppenheimer” ($952 million worldwide) might help attract viewers to this year’s telecast. Last year’s ceremony got a bump in the ratings thanks in part to “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Here’s a full list of the nominees:

Best picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best actress

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best adapted screenplay

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Best costume design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Best live-action short film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Night of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best animated short film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over!”

Best original song

“The Fire Insider” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Best original score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best documentary

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Best documentary, short

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“N?i Nai and Wài Pó”

Best international feature

“Io Capitano”

“Perfect Days”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Teachers’ Lounge”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best animated feature

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best production design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best film editing

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Best sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best visual effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Best cinematography

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”