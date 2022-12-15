Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes ‘Still Together’ Amid Ongoing Investigation Into Affair

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still trying to make their relationship work despite the drama it’s caused.

via Page Six:

Although the “Good Morning America 3” anchors are at the center of an internal investigation at ABC, sources told E! Newsthat “they are still very much together.”

While the new couple’s romance may be going strong, sources told the Daily Mail earlier this week that they’ve been trying to keep their distance.

“They wouldn’t dare be caught together now, not while ABC is making a decision,” an insider shared.

“Their marriages are over, but they have children to think about and they don’t want to jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have.”

Their decision to lay low comes after ABC News president Kim Godwin revealed the pair would remain off “GMA3” indefinitely while the rest of the staff remains “upset” over the increased media scrutiny.

“It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism,” she wrote in the email obtained by Page Six.

Although Godwin previously noted that the pair’s affair was “not a violation of company policy,” things shifted after Page Six revealed Holmes had sexual relationships with at least two other co-workers.

“It’s one thing for him to have a relationship with another anchor,” an insider told Page Six. “The question is whether he violated company rules by dating less senior employees.”

Robach and Holmes’ friendship allegedly turned into something more after they started training together for the New York City Half Marathon in March.

Although the twosome was still married to other people at the time, they waited to leave their spouses until the end of summer.

While Robach’s divorce from Andrew Shue is nearly finalized, Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, was reportedly “blindsided” by the news as she viewed Robach as a friend.

A source told us Holmes and Fiebig were trying to mend their marriage after he was caught having an affair with producer Natasha Singh when news of his romance with Robach broke.

At this point, they really have no choice but to see it through.