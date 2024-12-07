Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Are All Smiles as They Step Out Together

BY: Walker Published 45 mins ago

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig made a public appearance together at the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala in New York City on December 3.

Fiebig, 47, posted a red carpet photo on Instagram of herself posing with Shue.

The photo showed Shue, wearing a blue suit, smiling from ear to ear as he held his arm around Fiebig’s waist.

Fiebig, who attended the event in a black silk dress, used the caption to highlight the event’s cause.

“Thanks to @grassrootsoccer for an incredible evening at their 2024 World AIDS Day Gala in NYC this past week. The event supports life-saving health care programs for young people around the world, with a particular focus on sub-Saharan Africa.” her caption read.

However, fans couldn’t help but comment on her and Shue, whom PEOPLE confirmed she was dating in December 2023.

“The way I love this for yall is next level!” one fan wrote. “I like how things worked out! Beautiful couple!” shared another.

The two began dating nearly a year after their exes, Amy Robach, 51, and T.J. Holmes, 47, were removed from the air on GMA3 in December 2022 after their off-camera relationship was made public.

Fiebig and Holmes, who had been married for 12 years, filed for divorce in December 2022, though they had allegedly been separated since August 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Sabine, in 2013.

According to Page Six, Robach finalized her divorce from Shue in March 2023, though they also allegedly separated in August 2022.

Speaking to Shue and Fiebig’s relationship, a source told PEOPLE in February: “Marilee and Andrew are going strong. She seems really happy with him.”

While Shue and Fiebig have been quiet about their romance, Shue gave an update on his personal life in August, expressing on the Still the Place podcast, “I’m doing very well. I am very happy. My kids are all great, and I’m working on a project.”

