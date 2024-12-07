Home > NEWS

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Are All Smiles as They Step Out Together

BY: Walker

Published 45 mins ago

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig made a public appearance together at the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala in New York City on December 3.

Fiebig, 47, posted a red carpet photo on Instagram of herself posing with Shue.

The photo showed Shue, wearing a blue suit, smiling from ear to ear as he held his arm around Fiebig’s waist.

Advertisement

Fiebig, who attended the event in a black silk dress, used the caption to highlight the event’s cause.

“Thanks to @grassrootsoccer for an incredible evening at their 2024 World AIDS Day Gala in NYC this past week. The event supports life-saving health care programs for young people around the world, with a particular focus on sub-Saharan Africa.” her caption read.

However, fans couldn’t help but comment on her and Shue, whom PEOPLE confirmed she was dating in December 2023.

“The way I love this for yall is next level!” one fan wrote. “I like how things worked out! Beautiful couple!” shared another.

Advertisement

The two began dating nearly a year after their exes, Amy Robach, 51, and T.J. Holmes, 47, were removed from the air on GMA3 in December 2022 after their off-camera relationship was made public.

Fiebig and Holmes, who had been married for 12 years, filed for divorce in December 2022, though they had allegedly been separated since August 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Sabine, in 2013.

According to Page Six, Robach finalized her divorce from Shue in March 2023, though they also allegedly separated in August 2022.

Speaking to Shue and Fiebig’s relationship, a source told PEOPLE in February: “Marilee and Andrew are going strong. She seems really happy with him.”

Advertisement

While Shue and Fiebig have been quiet about their romance, Shue gave an update on his personal life in August, expressing on the Still the Place podcast, “I’m doing very well. I am very happy. My kids are all great, and I’m working on a project.”

via: People

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Ice Spice Claps Back to Haters Over Weight Loss With Help From SpongeBob

By: Walker
NEWS

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Add New Dates To Grand National Tour Including Extra Toronto Show

By: Walker
NEWS

Ray J Threatens To Expose His Enemies In Concerning Video

By: Walker
NEWS

Steve Mensch, Tyler Perry Studios President, Dead at 62 After Single-Seater Plane Crash in Florida

By: Walker
NEWS

Eddie Murphy Is Reportedly Making Martin Lawrence Pay For Their Kids’ Wedding — Despite His $200 Million Fortune

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Tyler Perry’s Home Security Thwarts Attempted Burglary, Scares Off Intruders

By: Walker
NEWS

ESPN Announces NFL Legend Randy Moss is Stepping Away Days After He Announced He Was ‘Battling Something’ on Air

By: Walker
NEWS

Demi Moore Says Ex Bruce Willis Is ‘Very Stable’ Amid Dementia Battle [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy Lawsuit Accuser Revealed as Anna Kane, Ex-Wife of NHL Star Evander Kane

By: Walker
NEWS

UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Has Fled New York City, Police Believe

By: Walker