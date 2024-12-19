Home > NEWS

‘All American’ Season 7 Trailer Unveils Next Generation, Shows New Rivalries on The Field as Familiar Faces Return

Walker

Published 2 hours ago

All American is returning to its origins –South Crenshaw and Beverly Hills high school football.

Much like when Billy Baker recruited Spencer James to come play for his football team way back when, Jordan Baker — who’s now coaching at South Crenshaw High — makes a similar offer to Khalil (recently promoted series regular Antonio J. Bell), a troubled Crenshaw student in whom Jordan sees potential.

The trailer shows Osy Ikhile (Citadel, Black Mirror) and Nathaniel McIntyre (David Makes Man) make their respective debuts as Cassius Jeremy and Kingston Jeremy, Beverly High’s new football coach and newly transferred quarterback. In another Season 1 throwback, though, Cassius and his son don’t get the warmest welcome from the Beverly High crew upon their arrival.

Ikhile, McIntyre, Antonio J. Bell, and Alexis Chikaeze make up the cast as new series regulars. Kareem Grimes and Elijah M. Cooper will appear as additional recurring stars.

After the season 6 departure of series star Daniel Ezra’s Spencer James, All American revealed it would be undergoing a revamp by introducing a new generation of teenagers. Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou and Bre-Z — aka Jordan, Layla and Coop — are the only OG All American cast members returning as series regulars. Samantha Logan (Olivia), Cody Christian (Asher), Karimah Westbrook (Grace), Monét Mazur (Laura) and Chelsea Tavares (Patience) have all exited the show in series-regular capacities, though Logan will reportedly pop up for an Episode 2 guest appearance next season.

All American returns Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 8/7c for a sneak peek, then premieres in its regular time slot on Monday, Feb. 3, at 8 pm.

